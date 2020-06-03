Charlotte religious leaders respond to police actions during Tuesday night protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte religious leaders released a statement, responding to CMPD actions during Tuesday night protests in the city.
Members of the clergy of Charlotte said they “stand with all of those who seek peace and justice in our shared city,” and are sending a letter to city leaders to ensure accountability.
The Charlotte Clergy says Mayor Vi Lyles invited a small representative group of clergy to a meeting last Saturday. Members of the clergy say she and City Manager Marcus Jones shared concerns about protests in Charlotte and stated that they believed the clergy’s presence in protests made them safer.
Leaders say the mayor asked the clergy to be visible on the streets in clerical attire.
“All at that meeting agreed to work for peace and restraint on all sides. They also agreed that a deeper, broader and more successful conversation about police tactics would be held after these particularly heated days. The clergy present made it clear that they would not be on the streets at the behest of the city officials or to condone police tactics - but rather for the peace and safety of all,” the statement from the Charlotte Clergy read.
Members of the clergy said they were present in protests throughout the weekend, and said they were surprised to see a difference between police presence and tactics during the day and those used at night.
“On the evening of June 2, around 9:15 p.m., a clergy member was corralled with a group marching peacefully and sprayed with an irritant that left him coughing, choked and with sunburned-like places on the little bit of skin that was exposed,” the statement read.
“How this event and others have been handled caused many clergy to feel betrayed. While we understand that the evening protest groups include a range of elements, and while we understand that everyone’s safety is paramount, we are deeply disappointed over what we view to be highly-militarized and unnecessary uses of force in light of our conversations with the Mayor and City Manager,” the statement continued.
Religious leaders say they are holding city leaders accountable to the agreement the mayor and city manager offered on Saturday. They say they acknowledge and endorse the announcement of the State Bureau of Investigation examination of what happened on June 2, but will call on city officials to go further.
These are the actions the Charlotte Clergy is asking of city leaders:
- Denounce CMPD’s behavior on Tuesday night, June 2.
- Denounce the use of tear gas on the streets of Charlotte
- Denounce the use of kettling as a tactic against peaceful protesters
- Immediately de-escalate use of force by the police against protesters, period.
“We recognize and are grateful that Charlotte has not experienced the depth of violence or destruction as many other cities. We credit all parties involved in the protest and had hoped that Charlotte would avoid further escalation. We fear that the protests may become more unpredictable without a clear acknowledgment of the errors made on June 2 and a pledge that escalation tactics like those will no longer be used or condoned,” the statement read.
