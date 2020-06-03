Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles invites community to speak about protests and police relations, joins them in march

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is inviting the public to speak about police relations as community members are protesting against police brutality and racial injustice.
The public was invited to the front of the government center Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where Mayor Lyles will address questions from the community.
Mayor Lyles and Councilman At-Large Braxton Winston were in the middle, answering questions and facilitating conversation.
She says this will includes questions about protests, the video of a CMPD-involved incident from Tuesday night and police violence.
During the conversation, the group started chanting “walk with us, walk with us." They were then joined in a march with city council members and Mayor Lyles.
Charlotte City Councilmember At-Large Braxton Winston tweeted a video Tuesday night, captured by Queen City Nerve, a Charlotte alternative newspaper, showing the incident in question.
“The deployment of chemical agents in Charlotte needs to end tonight,” Winston tweeted.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent review of CMPD procedures after 50 complaints were filed against the department related to incidents during Tuesday night protests in Charlotte.
City leaders questioned CMPD’s actions during a June 2 incident caught on video by a local alternative newspaper during uptown Charlotte protests. Since Friday, police say CMPD’s Internal Affairs has received 50 complaints on officers, 49 of which were received Wednesday.
There are currently no officers on administrative leave in reference to protest-related incidents.
City Manager Marcus Jones says regardless of the outcome of the SBI investigation, CMPD will review their policies.
