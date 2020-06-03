Charlotte leaders question CMPD over incident during uptown protests, internal review underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte leaders are questioning CMPD’s actions during an incident caught on video by a local alternative newspaper during uptown Charlotte protests. CMPD says there is an internal review into the incident.
Charlotte City Councilmember At-Large Braxton Winston tweeted the video, captured by Queen City Nerve, a Charlotte alternative newspaper, showing the incident in question.
“The deployment of chemical agents in Charlotte needs to end tonight,” Winston tweeted.
Chaz Beasley, the state representative for North Carolina House District 92, expressed his anger over the video clip on Twitter.
“I am absolutely FURIOUS with @cmpd right now. This video shows @cmpd firing upon peaceful protestors with tear gas, flash bangs, and pepper balls from THREE sides. Trapped against a bldg w/ nowhere to go. I refuse to stand for my constituents being attacked like this,” Rep. Beasley said.
Two-term Charlotte city councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said she talked to City Manager Marcus Jones and he said the incident will be investigated.
Charlotte City Council Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt responded to the video.
“It’s not ok. And we need answers,” Eiselt said.
After all of the responses and questions about the video circulating on social media, CMPD issued a statement via Twitter saying the incident is under internal review.
“We are internally reviewing the circumstances that developed this evening on 4th Street to ensure policy and protocol were followed,” CMPD tweeted.
