Carolina Panthers organization behind players standing up against racism

“I can’t shy away from this moment and I don’t think any of us can shy away from this moment,” said coach. “It’s time for a fundamental change. It’s important that we make statements, but it’s really important that those statements lead to discourse which leads to action. As white men, as white women, as white people, whom I sometime feel are afraid to participate in the discussion. It’s time for us to do so. It’s time for us to also not tell our black brothers and sisters or people of any ethnic group how they should feel. I want my kids and grand kids to look back one day and say my mom and dad were on the right side of history. I’m proud of my team. I’m proud of the guys that have gone out and used their voices, have used their influence to try and make change.”