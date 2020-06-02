16-year-old girl reported missing in Salisbury, hasn’t been heard from since May 21

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in Salisbury, and hasn’t been heard from since May 21.
Jasmine Brooks was initially reported missing to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on May 2 by her foster parent from Knoll View Drive.
She is described as a 16 year old biracial female, with brown hair, brown eyes, who weighs 140 pounds, and is 5’ 7” in height.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have followed up on a number of leads, but Jasmine remains missing at this time.
Officials say Jasmine did make contact with family members via Facebook on May 21, but no one has heard from her since.
Please contact Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8741 if you have any information on the location of Jasmine Brooks.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.