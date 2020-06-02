Virginia county pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Arlington County has pulled its officers out of the District of Columbia after they helped clear peaceful protesters from a park so that President Donald Trump could have a photo opportunity outside the White House.
The County Board says its officers were used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.”
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that Arlington officers “shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”
The officers joined federal law enforcers who used chemical agents and flashbangs to clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so that Trump could pose with a Bible outside St. John’s Church.
