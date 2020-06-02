Union Co. Public School released 2020 graduation information at Tuesday night board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More information was released about Union County Public Schools graduation ceremonies at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Last week, WBTV reported the Union County Public Schools Board of Education passed a motion (5-4) to host traditional graduation ceremonies for its graduating seniors in defiance of Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order which prohibits outdoor mass gatherings of more than 25 people.
During the Superintendent’s report to the board, Dr. Andrew Houlihan said the principals of each high school and their staffs had been working around the clock to finalize graduation logistics following last week’s emergency-called board meeting which resulted in the board’s vote to host traditional graduations at Union County Public Schools stadiums.
Dr. Houlihan says graduations will be held the week of June 22nd. He says locations and rain dates are expected to be announced by the end of the week. Dr. Houlihan says they are also working on audio and live streaming capabilities for anyone who wishes to watch remotely.
Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the 2020-2021 calendar school year. According to Dr. Houlihan, changes had to be made to the original calendar that was approved due to legislation that requires all North Carolina school districts to start school on August 17. He says the legislation also requires five additional remote learning days and five additional school days be added to the calendar year. For schools with year-round calendars, Dr. Houlihan says the new legislation requires school to be held for 45 days, followed by a 15-day break.
Union County’s Wolfe School, which educates students with disabilities, operates on a year-round calendar. The Board of Education unanimously passed a motion for Wolfe School to operate on a traditional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I just don’t know how comfortable i feel sending that entire staff and that student body with underlying compromised health situations back into the building on July 20,” But you know I think the other big concern is them being at home for three weeks at a time and for parents not having accommodations for their special needs for three straight weeks as opposed to two," Board Chair Melissa Merrell said during discussions following the motion.
The board passed the measure to temporarily change the Wolfe School to a traditional academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
