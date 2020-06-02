Tropical Storm Cristobal soaks Campeche, Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cristobal became a tropical storm earlier today. Winds are currently sustained at 40mph. The biggest threat right now is heavy rain around Campeche, Mexico. Because the storm is expected to meander around the Bay of Campeche for a few days, several days of rain are expected and could add up to 20”+.
By Friday, the storm will begin to break away and head north, into the Gulf of Mexico. It may also strengthen a little but is expected to remain a tropical storm (and not a hurricane).
The current track will take it toward the Gulf Coast with a potential landfall by the end of next weekend. It looks like Louisiana or Mississippi would be the most likely target. No models are taking it toward the east coast.
Stay tuned as the WBTV weather team continues to track the storm.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
