Thousands attend Charlotte NAACP protest against injustice, police brutality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people filled the streets of uptown Charlotte to attend an NAACP protest against injustice, racism and police brutality Tuesday afternoon.
With a huge crowd including supporters, public officials, community leaders, organizers and public figures, the group united to stand against injustice in their community and all over the country.
Kidz Fed Up and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Branch of the NAACP hosted the peaceful protest, from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
The protest started at the Charlotte Government Center on East 4th Street and continued with a march through uptown. It took place on Day 5 of Charlotte protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery among many others.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was on scene getting aerials that showed the truly remarkable size of the crowds of thousands who came out in support. A photo gallery is below.
In the early parts of the protest, participants heard from members of the NAACP and other speakers who voiced their frustrations, concerns and ideas moving forward pertaining to the issues of race relations and police accountability in the city.
The crowd continued to grow as hundreds of people started filling the space outside of the government center in uptown Charlotte to begin a march.
CMPD officers could be seen heading down East 5th Street, towards the direction of the government center. The police department says their goal in all of this is to engage in constructive, progressive and forward-moving conversations with the community as protests continue.
At one point during the march, protesters stopping at CMPD headquarters in uptown, which was the beginning of a powerful scene.
It was at that point, where thousands were seen taking a knee outside of the police headquarters.
Among the thousands in attendance was Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum. Batum tweeted about the protest Tuesday afternoon.
“I just see unity Charlotte #QueenCity,” Batum tweeted.
The protests was the largest of all protests held in the city within the past five days. The attendance spoke volumes to the issues at hand and just how many people have been affected by the recent events of the police brutality and injustice.
A CMPD officer told a WBTV reporter this is the largest protest they have seen so far.
