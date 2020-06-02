Rowan County Commissioners ask Governor Cooper for permission to reopen local economy

“While reopening our county certainly comes with risk, keeping many of our businesses in lockdown means keeping many of our people unemployed and being unemployed also presents our citizens and our community with considerable health risks,” Edds added. “We need your help to move Rowan County forward. You can do that by empowering our local leaders, Health Department, Emergency Services professionals and hospital leaders to work together to make determinations on how to reopen our communities and economies in a safe and thoughtful way.”