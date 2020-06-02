Rowan County Commissioners ask Governor Cooper for permission to reopen local economy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a letter to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds asks the governor for permission to reopen the local community and local economy.
The letter was presented as a resolution and approved by the commission on Monday.
In the letter, Edds thanks Cooper for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We send you well wishes as you continue to make difficult decisions that are in the best interest of every citizen of North Carolina,” Edds wrote.
Edds points out that prior to the pandemic and the shutdowns, the economy in Rowan County was coming back strongly from the recession of 2008-09.
“Finally, our jobs are coming back, our economy is coming back, but most importantly, our positive spirit is coming back. For the first time in a long time, there is a real sense of hope and optimism in our municipalities and throughout our county, and this new spirit has encouraged people to take steps to improve themselves, their families and their futures,” Edds wrote.
Success stories such as the opening of new restaurants, the Renewal school concept for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and the completion of I-85 expansion were mentioned, before Edds then made a request for the local government to take control of the process of reopening the county.
“But as real data replaces models and as each county begins to understand their own specific, localized data, we believe it is reasonable for counties to be given the latitude to design and implement a more tailored, localized approach to their reopening strategies,” Edds wrote.
“Governor Cooper, it is with great respect that we request you allow our Board of Commissioners, County Health Department, Emergency Services Personnel, the leadership of our Novant and Salisbury V.A. Hospital, Chamber of Commerce and other appropriate organizations to decide, based on our specific data, experience and circumstances, how to reopen our community. In short, we know our community.”
Edds pointed out numbers from the Rowan County Health Department regarding COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning the county had a total of 668 cases of COVID-19, with 210 of those at congregant care facilities. There have been 38 deaths reported, but only two from the community outside of congregant care facilities.
“In fact, our local Health Department has created dedicated a full time Congregate Care Specialist position to work directly with these facilities to assist them in any way we can,” Edds wrote. “In addition, there are 6 testing locations, including drive-in sites, to provide quick and easy access to testing in our community.”
In concluding the letter, Edds asks the governor for permission to let local leaders make decisions in dealing with the pandemic.
“While reopening our county certainly comes with risk, keeping many of our businesses in lockdown means keeping many of our people unemployed and being unemployed also presents our citizens and our community with considerable health risks,” Edds added. “We need your help to move Rowan County forward. You can do that by empowering our local leaders, Health Department, Emergency Services professionals and hospital leaders to work together to make determinations on how to reopen our communities and economies in a safe and thoughtful way.”
Edds told WBTV that commissioners will now wait for a reply from Governor Cooper.
