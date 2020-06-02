Proposed Cabarrus County budget shows COVID-19 impact, includes teacher pay supplements, construction projects

Following the presentation, Commissioners will hold virtual budget work sessions on June 2 and 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. The sessions allow the board to discuss details of the proposed budget with management and external funded agencies. The Board will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposed budget during a virtual meeting on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. The public can provide input during the public hearing and informal public comment periods by: