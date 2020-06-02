Police officer on life support after shooting during Las Vegas protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CBS News) - Las Vegas Metro Police say one of their officers was shot in the head Monday night during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
KLAS-TV reported a police officer was on life support. Sources told the station the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot him in the head.
At a news conference just before 6:45 a.m., Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he was aware of a tweet stating the officer had died, but said that was not the case, adding he was in “extremely critical condition.”
“With these protests which are leading to riots, one tragedy is only leading to another,” he said.
Authorities say a suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.
It was one of two officer-involved shootings. In the second, at the Federal Courthouse, officers fired on a suspect who fired a shot at the courthouse. The suspect was hit several times. There is no word on his condition.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter his office is monitoring the situation.
“My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas,” he wrote. “The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”
The shootings happened during ongoing protests over Floyd’s death. A video of his arrest showing a white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes while Floyd was heard saying, “I can’t breathe” has sparked a week of protests across the nation.
Copyright 2020 KLAS/CBS News. All rights reserved.