Police: Driver pepper sprays another driver after confrontation for not pulling over for funeral procession

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two drivers got into a confrontation in Salisbury on Monday that had to do with a funeral procession.
According to the police report, a funeral procession was passing along Statesville Boulevard. Drivers in both lanes pulled over to the side as the procession passed.
One driver that had stopped noticed another driver that was “weaving in and out of traffic and not stopping.” The first driver pulled his vehicle in front of that car, and that car struck the vehicle.
The first driver got out of his vehicle and walked back to the second car. The driver of that car pepper-sprayed the first driver, telling police that she “feared for her safety.”
When police arrived the the drivers told officers that they had both “overreacted,” and did not wish to press any charges.
Police pointed but that there is no law requiring drivers to stop for a funeral procession, but say that it is a tradition frequently practiced to show respect for the deceased and family members.
This is what North Carolina General Statute Chapter 20 Motor Vehicles 20-157.1 has to say about the issue:
(g) The operator of a vehicle proceeding in the opposite direction as a funeral procession may yield to the funeral procession. If the operator chooses to yield to the procession, the operator must do so by reducing speed, or by stopping completely off the roadway when meeting the procession or while the procession passes, so that operators of other vehicles proceeding in the opposite direction of the procession can continue to travel without leaving their lane of traffic.
(h) The operator of a vehicle proceeding in the same direction as a funeral procession shall not pass or attempt to pass the funeral procession, except that the operator of such a vehicle may pass a funeral procession when the highway has been marked for two or more lanes of moving traffic in the same direction of the funeral procession.
