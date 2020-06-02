Police welcome community as George Floyd protest goes to Newton, N.C.

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe greeted the first protesters as they arrived to begin a rally Tuesday afternoon in the Catawba County town.
“I want you to speak your mind, just do it peacefully,” he told them. The rally and march came about quickly.
Social media posts over the past few days invited Catawba County residents to join together for a Black Lives Matter event at the Newton Police Department.
Officials said they did not know exactly who was behind the rally. No permits were requested and none was issued. Still, the rally went on.
About 200 people showed up. Several stood up and spoke and the group then marched several times down the streets of Newton and around the old 1924 Courthouse.
The group was loud, chanting George Floyd’s name and “I can’t breathe” as they marched.
Adam Brown says the purpose was to get their voices heard and maybe be a part of positive change.
“By coming together as one world and one country,” Brown said. The rally lasted just over two hours and ended as peacefully as it began.
Chief Sipe said that was the goal for everyone.
“We do want to set an example for the nation and the world that protesting is okay,” Sipe said.
