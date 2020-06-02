Police called in after protest near Fame statue, rock thrown through Salisbury Post window

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The third night of protests in Salisbury ended with police being called out and a rock thrown through a window of The Salisbury Post.
Tear gas was eventually used to disperse the crowd, according to witnesses. Witnesses told WBTV that some in the crowd threw bottled water and other objects at police, while others pleaded to keep the protest peaceful and tried to keep protesters from confronting officers.
“I cannot sleep. Helicopters circling...circling..Lots of traffic on my normally quiet street...shouts in the distance. The occasional bang...fireworks maybe...I hope,” one downtown area resident posted on social media.
Several dozen protesters gathered at the intersection of W. Innes and Church Streets in Salisbury on Monday night to protest in the wake of the officer involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Police in riot gear and tactical shields pushed the crowd of protesters back at one point.
Shouting “no peace, no justice,” protesters stood near the Fame statue. Police formed a solid line in front of the statue.
The group Black Lives Matter had called for the protest. Demonstrators chanted and held signs. It was the same area where a protest had taken place on Sunday night that resulted in one man being charged for firing a gun into the air, and a second man charged for having a weapon.
Earlier on Monday night a North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter flew over downtown Salisbury. A group of protesters gathered in the parking lot of Big Lots on E. Innes Street.
Social media posts that indicated that a violent protest was planned were downplayed by city officials. The City of Salisbury urged citizens to stop spreading rumors, saying “these rumors do nothing but spread fear and, in some cases, hate in Salisbury.”
City leaders said they were aware of planned peaceful protests, and said they expected them to remain peaceful.
A rock was thrown through a ground floor window of The Salisbury Post. The building houses the newspaper and The United Way, and the window featured a painting of a police officer, a firefighter, and a smiling child pointing to a logo for the United Way.
