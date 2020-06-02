A no swim advisory is in place after sewage discharged into Lake Wylie. Here’s where.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Lake Wylie cove has a no swim advisory issued after a sewage discharge.
Mecklenburg County issued the advisory for a part of Boyds Cove in the Palisades, Red Fez Club Road area of Steele Creek. The larger cove is across the main channel of Lake Wylie from the River Hills subdivision in Lake Wylie.
An unknown amount of untreated sewage entered Boyds Cove on Monday. According to the county, the discharge was caused by a failing private septic system on Bunch Walnuts Road. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is working with the owner on needed repairs.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storn Water Services will monitor the cove and test until conditions are found safe for human contact. Then, the no swim advisory will be lifted.
“Since Lake Wylie is heavily used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the sewage discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager for the storm water department.