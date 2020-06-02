Mayor declares state of emergency for Salisbury, imposes 9 p.m. curfew for downtown district

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The mayor of Salisbury is declaring a state of emergency in the city and imposing a 9 p.m. curfew for the downtown district.
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander declared a state of emergency in the downtown district on Tuesday, June 2, ahead of another night of possible protests.
Officials say protests over the previous weekend had remained relatively peaceful as Salisbury Police allowed protesters to express themselves freely on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.
The most recent protest on Monday, June 1, however, brought escalating tensions, some property damage, bottles and rocks thrown at police. Police deployed tear gas to control a crowd who had cornered an individual.
Due to escalating behavior related to the protests, Mayor Alexander made the declaration, effective immediately, which imposes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the downtown Municipal Service District.
The state of emergency will be in place until further notice.
“We always respect the right for groups to peacefully protest in our city,” said Mayor Alexander, “and we must provide that opportunity to all residents, even if you don’t appreciate the message. Over the past few nights, our police department has done an excellent job allowing freedom of speech and expression, but the incidents on Sunday and Monday by the counter-protester and protesters were truly disappointing. We cannot tolerate unlawful behavior in our city by outsiders or our residents. In an effort to ensure the public safety, I am declaring a state of emergency.”
