Mayor declares state of emergency for Salisbury, imposes 9 p.m. curfew for downtown district

“We always respect the right for groups to peacefully protest in our city,” said Mayor Alexander, “and we must provide that opportunity to all residents, even if you don’t appreciate the message. Over the past few nights, our police department has done an excellent job allowing freedom of speech and expression, but the incidents on Sunday and Monday by the counter-protester and protesters were truly disappointing. We cannot tolerate unlawful behavior in our city by outsiders or our residents. In an effort to ensure the public safety, I am declaring a state of emergency.”