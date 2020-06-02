Low to mid 80s return today as chance for rain remains low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There's plenty of sunshine and warmth to enjoy through the remainder of this Tuesday. High temperatures are aiming towards the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Dry and calm conditions will persist of the most part, however, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out of the higher elevations.
Overnight temperatures will fall to mid 60s. Wednesday will be in even warmer than today with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. You'll also notice an uptick in the humidity as moist southerly air continues to flow across the WBTV viewing area.
Rain chances are slightly higher for the Mountains tomorrow in comparison to today. A few storm cells could drift east during the afternoon hours, however, most communities should remain dry.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Thursday and Friday across the entire region ahead of an approaching cold front, with the front likely crossing the region on Saturday.
At this point, the second part of the weekend looks comfortable and dry.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
