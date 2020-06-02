The heat turns back on tomorrow!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remember the cool weather with low humidity from yesterday? It’s already almost hard to remember, right? We’ve seen the temperatures jump to the 80s today and we will reach the low 90s in a lot of areas tomorrow. The humidity is making a comeback too.
Thursday and Friday will be more unsettled. Not only will it be warm and muggy but we could pick up more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will range in the upper 80s both days.
By Saturday, a cold front will move through. That will bring another t-storm chance and temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday. Hopefully by Sunday, the rain chance will drop off a little.
Cristobal became a tropical storm earlier today. Winds are sustained at 40mph. For the next few days, the storm will hang out in the Bay of Campeche, bringing huge amounts of rain. From there, the storm will head north and into the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm. Models are bringing the storm closer to the Gulf coast by late in the weekend. As of now, we are not looking at a direct hit from the storm.
Make the most of your evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
