Getting warmer next few days, tropics heating up too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today. We started out in the comfortable 50s again, but the afternoon will be warmer with highs in the seasonal low to middle 80s. Still, the humidity level will be tolerable and rain chances will remain low.
Patchy clouds and mild temperatures in the 60s are forecast tonight.
A big change comes our way starting Wednesday as the heat and humidity will turn back on. Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s through the rest of the week and the humidity will be back in full force as well. We’ll also bring back the afternoon thunderstorm chance. The best opportunity for wet weather will be over the mountains, with scattered storms developing Wednesday afternoon.
As for the Charlotte area, it stands right now, there’s about a 40% rain chance Thursday through Saturday as the storms drift off the mountains and push into the Piedmont. Forecast models suggest a weak front may drift east of the WBTV viewing area on Sunday, so in theory, thunderstorm chances should be lower on the back end of the weekend.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Three formed Monday and is showing signs of gradual strengthening as it stews around the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. Eventually it is expected to drift north out into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen further to a Tropical Storm – Christobal – as it does.
It’s a long away from the US now, but may become a threat for the northern Gulf Coast region early next week.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
