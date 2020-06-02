Crews remove Confederate monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park, location not disclosed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: As of Monday night there were 12 arrests in Birmingham in regards to the city’s 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the curfew remains in effect as long as it is needed.
Woodfin spoke Tuesday afternoon about the removal of the Confederate monument in Linn Park Monday night. He thanked people in the community for a peaceful night. He even said some people offered to pay for the removal.
Mayor Woodfin said city leaders will not disclose the location of the monument in order to protect it from further damage. He went on to say a bomb threat had been called in at the site.
Woodfin will also not identify the company removing the monument.
Mayor Woodfin said the cost to the city to remove the monument is $1.00. He said any donations made to the city for the removal or the storage of the monument or any costs will go before the council for those requests and to receive those funds.
City leaders are in discussions with state leaders about where the monument will eventually go.
ORIGINAL: Soon after a 7 p.m. curfew went into effect in the city of Birmingham Monday night, demolition crews arrived at the 52-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park and began work to remove the structure from where it stood since 1905.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, officials said removal of the monument would take many hours.
A little after 10 p.m., the first piece - the top part of the obelisk - was brought down to the ground and loaded to a flatbed semi. After 11 p.m., the middle part of the structure was down and loaded.
This comes about 24 hours after protesters in the park damaged and attempted to bring the monument down themselves. They did succeed in bringing down a statue of Confederate veteran Charles Linn, whom the park is named for.
The protest was in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday while in the custody of police.
The monument has been the centerpiece of a legal battle between Birmingham and the state of Alabama in recent years.
The base of the monument was covered with plywood on orders of former Birmingham Mayor William Bell in late 2017. Bell said he thought the monument was offensive and ordered it covered because he feared it would lead to violence.
The plywood covering remained around the monument until Sunday night when protesters removed it during their attempt to bring it down.
In November 2019, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed a circuit court decision fining the city of Birmingham $25,000 for violating Alabama state law protecting historical monuments.
Just before demo crews arrived, there were a few people who stayed out past the curfew of 7 p.m. They were asked to disperse by police. Those who did not were soon arrested.
