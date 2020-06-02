Concord mayor pledges to work towards racial equality

I believe that change begins with understanding. I urge each of you to join in these efforts to make a positive change for all. I believe this is both an opportunity and responsibility for the citizens of Concord, especially white members of our community. This is not an issue for black Americans to bear, we all must work together. Please visit racialequitycabarrus.org to learn how you can gain an understanding of the structural racism that exists in our nation and in our community.