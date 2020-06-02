CMPD issues dispersal orders as disruption escalates in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are issuing dispersal orders as disruption escalates in uptown Charlotte after a day of peaceful protests Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a large group was walking through uptown, and while some were being lawful - others started throwing bottles of water at officers.
Violence is reportedly escalating “putting protesters and officers in danger," CMPD tweeted.
Of the incidents Tuesday night, police say bottles and fireworks were being thrown at officers, forcing additional dispersal orders.
Charlotte police say one person threw a chemical agent at a bike officer. That officer is being treated on the scene.
“Officers continue to encounter violent behavior from some protestors,” CMPD tweeted.
