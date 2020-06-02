Charlotte Hornets back in practice facility on limited basis

“It’s a little bit weird because you are treating it like it’s off season in the sense of being able to work on things that you need to work on and go ahead and get a head start on those things that you were looking to do throughout the summer,” said Martin. “Right now, I’m just glad we are able to get back and it gives me some hope that we might get back. I’m being optimistic and just hoping that’s the case but at the end of the day, first and foremost is everyone’s health and that’s what we have to take into account.”