Chantel Thompson named Human Resources Director in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Chantel Thompson, a member of the City of Concord Human Resources department for the last decade, has been promoted to be Concord's next HR Director by City Manager Lloyd Payne.
Starting in Concord as a Human Resources Specialist in 2010, she progressed through a number of positions within the department, most recently serving as Deputy Director for the past five years and Interim Director since early March.
"Chantel has performed an incredible job over the past three months as Interim Human Resources Director," said Payne. "Not only has she mastered the daily duties of the position, but she also guided all COVID-19 employee-related matters and provided expert advice to management throughout this crisis. I am confident in her abilities and look forward to her leadership on Team Concord in the years ahead."
The Human Resources Department coordinates employment, personnel actions, benefit plans, risk management, wellness programs, and professional development of City staff in all departments.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve such an extraordinary organization," said Thompson. "Each day I look forward to working collaboratively with a dynamic group of HR professionals who all share a common goal—delivering exceptional service to each other, our coworkers and the citizens of Concord. I embrace this new role with humility, enthusiasm, and dedication as I join the City’s leadership team."
Thompson is a proud Concord Spider, and holds a bachelor's degree in public relations form North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. She is member of North Carolina affiliate of the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (NC-IPMA) where she has served in several leadership roles, including President in 2014-15.
Concord's HR team has recently been recognized with awards from the Charlotte Business Journal – Best In HR and NC-IPMA Recognition Award for Training and Career Development.
She is committed to service within the community, currently serves on the Cabarrus Arts Council Executive Board and as a Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County Member of the Corporation. She has been married for 15 years to Titus, and they have a daughter, Aubrey. In her free time, Thompson enjoys spending time with family, gardening, and traveling.
