Carolina Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in the 26 year history of the Carolina Panthers, the team will not hold their training camp in Spartanburg, but it is not by their doing.
The NFL informed teams earlier today that they can not hold training camps this year at alternate sites due to COVID-19. So the Panthers will hold training camp at their headquarters at Bank of America Stadium. Which means that new practice bubble, the Atrium Health Dome, will get plenty of good use during those hot August mornings and afternoons.
Even though, the team will be in Charlotte this year, according to the Panthers website, the team will return to Wofford in 2021. That could be the final training camp there as the Panthers new headquarter down in Rock Hill is scheduled to be ready by 2022.
Carolina is one of nine teams in the NFL that hold their training camps away from their headquarters but for this year, it will be all 32 franchises.
The starting date for training camp has not been announced.
