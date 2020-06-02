Babysitter facing charges following possible drowning death of 2-year-old boy in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say a babysitter is facing charges following the death of a 2-year-old boy.
The police department says they received a call about a possible drowning on May 23 on River Rock Road which is in the Commons at Tanner Plantation neighborhood.
Authorities say Stefanie Johnson is facing charges for unlawful conduct towards a child. She’s out of jail on a $25,000 bond.
Several neighbors say their heart goes out to the family during this time.
According to an arrest warrant, Johnson discovered the 2-year-old boy face down in a backyard swimming pool. First responders say they saw bruises on the child’s forehead and lips and the child was breathing shallow.
Police say Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and prescribed medications and that she admitted to that in an interview.
Hanahan Police say the child was taken to MUSC, was placed on a ventilator and died two days later at the hospital.
Reports say Johnson was arrested the day after the incident and was released on a $25,000 bond. Officials say she was a friend of the child’s mother and was keeping the child while his mother worked.
Hanahan police say this is an active investigation.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The State Law Enforcement Division’s Child Fatality Task Force is also assisting in this investigation.
Investigators expect more information to become available very soon.
