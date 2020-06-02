97 arrested in four days after late-night disruption follows peaceful protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested 97 people in four days after late-night violence and disruption in uptown Charlotte followed several hours of peaceful protests throughout the days.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, a group of about 100 people began to demonstrate lawfully and peacefully on Sharon Road. Police say this gathering remained lawful throughout and ended without incident.
Later that day at 6 p.m., a second group gathered at Freedom Park on East Boulevard for a march that remained lawful and peaceful throughout.
Many CMPD officers across multiple ranks interacted with more than 1,500 people who were present.
Later in the evening, protesters gathered at the intersection of North Davidson Street and East Trade Street to march peacefully throughout uptown Charlotte.
But shortly after 10:30 p.m., police say protesters started throwing rocks at officers who were facilitating the once-lawful demonstration. For the next several hours, police say rioters refused any constructive conversation and escalated violent behavior toward officers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said “premeditated rioting” continued to threaten the safety of the Charlotte community. For the fourth night in a row, weapons were brought and used “in a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of the community,” police say.
Weapons included clubs, bats, poles, rocks, bricks, machetes, a taser and shot high-powered fireworks. Criminal activity led to the arrest of 27 rioters Monday night.
Three officers required medical attention at the hospital and have been treated and released. Of the officers injured, two were hit by fireworks, and one was hit in the head with a brick.
Police say late-night rioters endangered the public, damaged windows of several businesses, defaced property with graffiti and threatened the safety of officers. CMPD issued dispersal orders and used of Riot Control Agents (RCA) to “protect the public, reduce the harm to officers and preserve property.”
Of the 27 people arrested, four were in possession of weapons, and officers seized a firearm, two machetes, a baseball bat and a metal pole.
Over the last four days, 97 people have been arrested, and police say more than 70 of those arrested are from the Charlotte area.
Anyone with information about any crime is asked to call 911 or leave that information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
