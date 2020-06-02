‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in S.C. shooting arrested

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on attempted murder warrants out of Chester County was arrested Tuesday.
Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 28, was wanted in a shooting that happened in Chester County in May. Deputies said he was considered “armed and dangerous.”
Miller’s last know address was in Chester, but deputies believed he could have been in Rock Hill or Great Falls.
Miller was taken into custody by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
Miller was connected to another shooting in February.
