After 2016 Charlotte protests, a CMPD team was created to on conversations. They’re now busier than ever.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Throughout the peaceful protests over the last several days, you might have seen a few officers in the crowd. But they’re not there to control the protesters or direct traffic. Instead they’re all about conversations.
They call themselves the Constructive Conversation Team.
It was started back in 2016 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Officer Mike Campagna, who walked miles and miles with protesters during the protests over Keith Lamont Scott’s death. He realized the department needed to engage more with the community before protests turned violent. Four years later, the team is still in action and today they’re looking to listen.
“You’ve lived here 14 years. I’ve lived here 20 years. We’re both Charlotteans,” said Lt. Steve Fischbach with CMPD. He’s talking to a protester who attended a peaceful protest on Monday near South Park Mall. “Tomorrow, when I have a problem with the bank stuff, you’re going to the woman from the IT department who comes and fixes that stuff. I need you as much as you need me.”
Fischbach walked alongside protesters Monday. Several officers took a knee with them as well.
They’ve been doing this non-stop since the protests began and say they will be at every peaceful protest to try and engage with conversation.
“I’ll talk to you all night. I volunteered to do this,” Fischbach said.
The team goes out in to the community to try and bridge gaps between community and police. Protesters feel that gap seems wider than ever.
“As a black man in America, when I’m driving home. I have a fear of being pulled over,” said Landon Blacknall, who went to Monday’s protest. Over the hour long march, he spoke with almost every officer there on the conversation team.
Officer Jasmine Nivens is on the conversation team, too.
“We hurt. So and I know I hurt,” Nivens said. “But to hear the hurt from others, it kind of really opened my eyes. It’s not just me.”
She says she’s been listening to the frustration people feel and trying to get an understanding of what the department can do better. Protesters who have had these conversations say they feel cops are truly listening.
“I think its important for us to come out and let officers know what we’re experiencing when we’re watching these things happen,” said Ebony Burroughs, who was at Monday’s protests.
Nivens say she’s also answering questions. She said the most common one was, “When is it going to stop?”
“'When are we going to get beyond where we are now.?' And quite frankly we don’t have an answer, it’s a work in progress. We have to go step by step. we all have to be on the same page," she said.
But the team hopes these conversation will help move things forward.
“Its very important now, I’d like to think we’re seeing as a police department and as individuals, it doesn’t do any of us any favors to turn that blind eye," Lt. Fischbach said. "It’s incumbent on us to identify who could be a problem early on and make sure that number one, we’re hiring the right people and number two, we’re modeling the right behavior and number three, we’re holding people accountable.”
Conversation team members also marched in Uptown on Tuesday for the NAACP march. They say the group fluctuates from about 8-16 people depending on the needs in the community. This role is in addition to their other roles in the police department.
