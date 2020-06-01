Tropical Depression Three has formed in Gulf of Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche.
Its maximum sustained winds are 30 mph and it is moving west-northwest at 7 mph.
The storm looks to meander around the same area for the next few days before some models are taking it farther to the north and into the Gulf of Mexico.
From there, it could head close to the Gulf Coast closer to next weekend.
Obviously, It is more than a week away from even getting close to the U.S. and anything could happen in that timeframe.
As of now, no models are taking this storm toward the east coast or in our direction.
We will continue to monitor this as we move through the week.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.