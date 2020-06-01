‘Super-spreaders’: N.C. health secretary warns of COVID-19 risks during George Floyd protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The protests against racial injustice and police brutally that spread across North Carolina over the weekend were front-and-center at Monday’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 press briefing.
Before going into detail about the protests and health officials’ concern for “super-spreaders,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen began with two words: George Floyd.
“I can’t say anything else without first saying his name. George Floyd is now one of far too many who have lost their lives,” Cohen said. “Pervasive injustices have been hardened into our system over centuries. Too often people of color pay for these long-standing inequities with their lives - some in obvious ways, like George Floyd, and far too many whose names we do not know in less obvious ways.”
Cohen said that according to statistics, “communities of color fare worse” in almost every health measure including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, infant mortality and deaths due to COVID-19.
African Americans make up an estimated 22 percent of North Carolina’s population, Cohen said, yet account for 34 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths.
“Too many families have lost loved ones,” she said.
Cohen then went on to mention the weekend’s protests, and health officials’ concerns that COVID-19 could have been spread by the demonstrators.
“We’ll have to wait and see if the weekend’s events cause more spreading of virus. I think any time there are more people who are in closer contact, even when they’re outside, I think that is a risk,” Cohen said. “We don’t know who might be, what’s called a “super spreader” and cause virus spread to many tens of hundreds of people in one outing."
Contact tracing could be more difficult if someone was potentially exposed during a protest. Cohen says contact tracers typically look at the patient’s calendar to determine who they were in close contact with, or within 6 feet of someone for more than 10 minutes.
Cohen said DHHS has released a request for vendors to help ramp up testing and tracing efforts - focusing on historically marginalized communities.
She said DHHS wants to partner with minority-owned businesses and businesses that hire a diverse workforce. They want them to focus testing and tracing work on those marginalized communities.
“While we cannot undo the harm that communities of color have suffered, we can act,” Cohen said. “I can not walk in the shoes of any person of color, but I can use my position of privilege and power to do better. One small down-payment on that call to action is how we respond to COVID-19 as a state and as a department.”
For more details about contact tracing, visit the NCDHHS website here.
