Spread of COVID-19 still a concern as protesters gather in close contact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The spread of COVID-19 is still a concern, especially when thousands of people are gathering to protest racial injustices following the death of George Floyd.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said there is a concern for the virus to spread during these mass gatherings, but they are not discouraging people’s right to protest.
“I was heartened to see a lot of the folks who were protesting over the weekend, they were wearing face coverings,” Cohen said. “I was appreciative in the context of all the pain and anguish of the weekend that people were taking that act of care and kindness to protect the world from them.”
In addition to wearing a mask, Cohen encourages anyone who protests to try to remain socially distant and frequently wash your hands because there is still a risk of exposure.
“I think anytime we have more people in close contact even when they are outside, it’s a risk,” Cohen said.
Protesting is a First Amendment right which is exempt from Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, which prohibits mass gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors.
“First Amendment protests are exempted under the executive order but we want people to be as careful as we possibly can. Because we are continuing to face growing numbers,” Cooper said Sunday. “We do want people when they are protesting to wear a mask and be socially distant. And to try to reduce the spread of this virus.”
It takes about two weeks to trace data back to a particular event so it is unclear if the demonstrations over the weekend will cause a spike in cases.
Cohen said she was not aware of any spikes following the Reopen NC protests that were held in the beginning of April.
“As I look back at some of these other protest events like Reopen, I’m not aware of anything that has come to light through contact tracing but I’ll go back to our team and see if there is anything that we have been able to identify,” Cohen said.
If the virus does spread during demonstrations, Cohen said contract tracers may have to notify people who are potentially exposed differently since the carrier may not know the people they are protesting with.
“So, often we are able to do that contact tracing person by person but if our public health experts feel that the exposure was warranted and we need to do further and we don’t know how to contact everyone we do use other tools like contacting the media,” Cohen said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.