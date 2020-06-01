South Carolina COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000, with 500 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 300 more people were confirmed to be infected by the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to South Carolina health officials.
There were also six additional deaths.
SCDEH says there are now 12,148 cases of the virus with 500 deaths.
York County has 10 new cases, while Lancaster County has five more. Chester County has three new cases and Chesterfield County has four.
Of the recent deaths, all six were elderly individuals from Colleton (2), Fairfield (2), Horry and Lexington counties.
Last week, South Carolina announced two deaths in Chesterfield and York counties.
As of Sunday, 210,826 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Sunday, statewide, was 3,845 and the percent positive was 7.7 percent. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
During a meeting of health officials last Wednesday, the director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced his resignation. Rick Toomey has served as the director of DHEC since Feb. 2019.
Toomey said he made the decision to resign in light of recent health issues he’s faced - which had him step down from his position for a brief time.
He also said he wants to spend more time with his family, especially his new grandson.
Toomey’s resignation comes in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought DHEC’s role in the state to the forefront.
His last day will be June 10.
Toomey joined Governor Henry McMaster as he answered questions Wednesday afternoon after the DHEC’s board meeting.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolina health officials have surpassed their goal to test 110,000 residents for COVID-19 in the month of May.
The state’s COVID-19 webpage update include new information about the virus’s association with chronic health conditions, also referred to as underlying health conditions. This data provides a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and 14 commonly seen chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease and others) of both positive cases and those who have died. Individuals with certain underlying conditions are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness or death from the COVID-19.
The state’s website information includes updated new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.