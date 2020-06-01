Some Charlotte businesses left damaged in wake of Sunday protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some business owners in Charlotte spent Monday morning cleaning up after a third straight night of protests over the police custody death of George Floyd.
Windows and doors were busted out when some of the protests turned violent. When the sun came up, the damage could be seen much more clearly.
The damage comes even after protest organizers, like Heal Charlotte leader Greg Jackson, urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and avoid violence.
Unfortunately, some did not follow Jackson and other leaders’ example or pleas. Things turned a bit more violent and unruly just after 11 p.m. - nearly 12 hours after the demonstrations began.
That was the case at King’s Kitchen, where the windows were busted out.
The restaurant, owned by Jim Noble, has been in Charlotte since 2010. Noble partners with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center and donates 100 percent of the profits from King’s Kitchen to feed the poor.
An apartment building across from Romare Bearden Park - where the protests began Sunday afternoon - was also damaged.
The 7-Eleven store next door to the apartments was still closed early Monday morning.
Evidence of the protests, as well as damage left behind, could also be seen in Romare Bearden Park itself as the sun came up Monday morning.
Nearby restaurant The Mellow Mushroom had a window busted out as well.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted early Monday about Epic Times, also located in uptown. Officers say the business was broken into and looted.
Busted glass and graffiti was also left behind along S. Tryon Street. There, the Wells Fargo building and a nearby Chipotle both had windows smashed out.
Some businesses, like the No Grease barbershop, put up signs to let protesters know they are black-owned in an effort to avoid damage to their buildings.
Officials have not released a comprehensive damage estimate about the businesses that were impacted by the demonstrators.
As of Monday morning, more than 15 people had been arrested in connection with Sunday night’s protest.
