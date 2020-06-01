So nice now - but you know the humidity won’t stay away long!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Who needs a little stormy weather break?
After such a wet May, we have a few days to dry out as we move into June!
Tuesday and Wednesday should remain dry across most of the Carolinas.
It will start to warm back up though.
Monday highs mainly stayed in the 70s. Tuesday will take us back to the mid-80s.
The humidity will stay in check too.
By Wednesday, get ready for full-scale heat!
Highs will get close to 90 degrees and the humidity will begin to turn back on.
Thursday and Friday will seem like we are right back in the summer soup. (Pretty fair since we are in Meteorological Summer as of today.)
Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be back too.
By next weekend, highs will still be in the mid-80s with a better chance for thunderstorms coming on Saturday.
Enjoy the little humidity break!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
