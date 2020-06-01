S.C. Attorney General’s Office working to protect law-abiding protesters, police, property

“We should stand together in support of a citizen’s or community’s right to peacefully protest and voice their anger without fear of being caught up in violence instigated by others. We should all stand together in condemning the violent and destructive actions of those who are exploiting a tragedy so that they can justify vandalism, theft, and absolute lawlessness. There is no justification for destroying or stealing someone else’s property. There is no justification for threatening innocent people and we will not tolerate it,” Wilson said.