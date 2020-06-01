Protesters organize ‘peaceful, family-friendly’ walk to bring awareness to racism, injustice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of protesters have gathered in a Charlotte park to “bring awareness to racism, injustice and police accountability.”
A Justice Walk for George Floyd is underway at Freedom Park.
The nation has responded when Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in custody in Minneapolis.
Protesters marched through the Charlotte streets all weekend.
Chants were shouted and signs were held by those seeking equality.
Organizers of the Justice Walk for George Floyd call this demonstration, “a peaceful and family-friendly event.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden handed out face coverings to protesters.
Hundreds of people -- from all backgrounds and ages -- attended the gathering.
Organizers even handed out snacks and water.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson even got word of the march and said on social media that he plans to attend.
Organizers said the purpose of the walk is to unify people of Charlotte during a time of civil unrest.
“We will no long stand by and watch our people be killed,” organizers said. “Together, we can create change. It’s going to take all of us.”
Protesters were asked to wear a mask and comfortable walking shoes, along with bringing water and signs.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.