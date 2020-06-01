Pastor, former police chief offer local perspective on George Floyd protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Explosive aftermath following George Floyd’s death validates an unsettling example of cause and effect.
Protests designed to be peaceful turning violent fueled by vandalism, looting and fires have raged from city to city, and all point to a painful public outcry.
Reverend Sheldon Shipman of north Charlotte’s Greenville AME Zion is known for preaching from an Afrocentric perspective. He sees a connection to our nations pain linked to an elusive color line.
“I believe we have learned that we haven’t faced what we should have faced years ago,” Shipman said.”This country has always had a problem with race.”
Under his watch, former CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe instituted a policy to deescalate, diffuse and disarm. However, departmental rules according to Monroe didn’t always stamp out an officer’s personal biases.
“Once you start really digging down into some of the root issues and causes, and how racism has manifested itself over the years and you develop a better understanding of it," Monroe said,
Officers were left feeling uncomfortable, according to Monroe.
“First of all, it hurts. It makes you angry. We had people walking out of the meeting, we had people crying in the meeting,” Monroe said.
For years, Jennifer Davis has carried out one of CMPD’s training programs which takes officers to task over the issue of personal and professional bias.
“I think you have to build relationships, have conversations, and give people a perspective that maybe they didn’t have," Davis told WBTV. "So one of the things that I had tried to teach people is pay attention to your reactions to what you see and think and feel.”
New perspectives can come from understanding racial strife we’ve seen here in the Carolinas.
Cases in point:
1957 - Dorothy Counts attempting to integrate Hardin High School.
1960 - Sit-in protests at local lunch counters.
1963 - Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt attempts to integrate Clemson University.
1965 - The homes of four civil rights activists bombed overnight.
1968 - Three students shot to death by members of the highway patrol and more than 30 injured.
2015 - Nine members of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel shot during bible study.
Meanwhile in the case of George Floyd, former Chief Monroe feels officers who saw his death shirked their sworn responsibilities.
“You have an obligation to do something, and if you failed to do something, then you can and should be held to that same standard and faced the accountability that’s associated with your lack of action,” Monroe said.
