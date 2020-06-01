A look at CMPD policing from 2016 to 2020 protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The protests that continue across our area are the first of its kind since 2016 - when protests turned violent in uptown Charlotte after the officer-involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
After those protests, The Police Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Washington D.C., was commissioned to review how the department handled the protests and make changes.
The suggestions that came out of the review included more training for officers in “empathetic dialogue and non-confrontational conversations," developing training for all officers to learn crowd management strategies and how to respond to mass demonstrations and expanding the use of officers riding bikes who can serve as a front line during demonstrations.
Over the weekend, bicycles were widely used, and moments of conversation broke through the marches.
CMPD officer Brad Koch could be seen taking a knee with protesters and other officers also engaged protestors in peaceful conversation.
But according to CMPD after protesters threw rocks and explosives at officers, they used tear gas to disperse the crowds which is protocol.
The CMPD rules of conduct states the definition of racial profiling and that the department does not condone it, but community members have historically questioned officer motives.
Chief Putney has organized community discussions to figure out how to move forward after violent officer-related incidents. He also says transparency is also one of their goals. CMPD tweeted throughout the entirety of the protests.
