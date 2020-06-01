Lancaster County has nearly 30 new coronavirus cases as S.C. surpasses 12,000 statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced nearly 300 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and one additional death.
There are now 12,415 cases of COVID-19 and 501 virus-related deaths in South Carolina.
On Tuesday, DHEC reported that Lancaster County had 27 new cases, while other WBTV-viewing area counties in S.C. - York (7), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5) - had less than 10 new cases each.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
The state’s COVID-19 webpage update includes new information about the virus’s association with chronic health conditions, also referred to as underlying health conditions. This data provides a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and 14 commonly seen chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease and others) of both positive cases and those who have died. Individuals with certain underlying conditions are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness or death from the COVID-19.
The state’s website information includes updated new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
