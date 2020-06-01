“I’ve been really particular about not using the word reopen because that implies that we closed down.” Pastor reflects on serving during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been said that people need faith now more than ever. And whatever “faith” means to you may be unique. But, regardless of your point of view on the matter, the fact is, religion is very important to people in North Carolina.
According to the Pew Research Center, a survey they did found more than 80 percent of adults in North Carolina think religion is very important or somewhat important. The study also found that nearly 40 percent of adults go to church at least once a week. Another 36 percent said they go once or twice a month.
Houses of worship were some of the first to close their doors because of the pandemic. And even now, about three months later, things aren’t fully back to normal and may not be for a while.
Many churches in the area opened the sanctuary doors for the first time yesterday, though for some, Sunday morning worship had a very different look.
At First Baptist Church in Salisbury, a comprehensive regathering plan included taking the temperatures of worshippers before they entered the sanctuary. Inside, worshippers were required to wear face coverings, pews were closed off to create social distancing, and the pulpit was surrounded by a clear shield. There was no congregational singing or the traditional greeting.
A few blocks away at First United Methodist Church, the sanctuary remains closed, and worship takes place online.
“We knew that things were going to be a little bit different,” said Reverend Dr. Mark Conforti, the Senior pastor at FUMC, reflecting on when he first realized that the pandemic would have an impact on worship.
“I remember when the men’s ACC basketball tournament was affected and there was talk about games being played without the fans and I thought whoa, that’s something different and then it was a very rapid change of plans during that second week of March," Conforti said. "That’s when I thought, oh my goodness, if something is affecting the men’s ACC basketball tournament, there’s a pretty good chance it’s going to affect other things, other gatherings, and it’s going to affect church.”
Some churches met for a couple more weeks after that, but with safety measures that weren’t always popular.
“I heard push back when we said we can’t shake hands or hug…but it seems that some many churches were needing to shift around March 12, March 13," Conforti added. "There were concerts being canceled, theater performances being canceled, and I think that’s when everybody realized we’re going to need to make a shift.”
That shift meant closing sanctuary doors at churches across North Carolina. In his message yesterday Pastor Conforti talked about the importance of place when it comes to worship in the Christian tradition.
“We love to experience the presence of the Lord in the place we call church, that’s how we’ve come to know the presence of the Lord. In these recent months we are experiencing the presence of God, perhaps in an altogether new and powerful way as we have figured out new routines.”
The pastor did point out that one of the good things about not being together inside the building, is the realization that the church never was about a building.
“The church has never closed,” Conforti said. "The people are the church. We’re grateful for the building. We’re grateful for the property. Ultimately the work of the church happens 24/7, and the church is best seen outside the walls. I’ve been really particular about not using the word reopen because that implies that we closed down. We may not be meeting on site, but the work of the church continues.”
For those in his congregation missing being in a worship service, Dr. Conforti said that the church will resume in-person worship on Sunday, July 12.
