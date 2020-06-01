Police issue dispersal orders as protests continue in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say hundreds of protesters were marching through uptown Charlotte as demonstrations against injustice and police brutality continued Monday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say about 200 protesters were walking in uptown around 11 p..m. Officers say they made one arrest as they continued attempts to de-escalate rising tension.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers issued dispersal orders at Church Street and MLK Street following the escalation of violent activity from protesters.
Police say protesters started throwing rocks and firecrackers.
A large march from Freedom Park remained peaceful throughout earlier Monday evening. Police have not provided any other details about Monday night’s uptown protests.
This is the fourth night of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
