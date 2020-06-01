Hundreds in Chester SC, including cops, rally against police violence; vow for change

CHESTER, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - By 8 p.m. Monday, a once-empty parking lot had filled with an audience of different backgrounds, races and interests — of police officers, state representatives, spiritual leaders and Chester County residents.
And by 9:30 p.m., those present vowed to help their community progress as one.
Hundreds gathered in Chester, S.C., to condemn police brutality and encourage love to be the driving force at protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by police.
The rally was organized by Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, who is white, and Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, who is black, and it occurred after a weekend in which protests across the state and county turned violent.