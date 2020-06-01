First day of June brings dry, relatively cool conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine abounds through Monday afternoon as highs top out slightly below average in the upper 70s with low humidity.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s across the higher elevations with 50s across the Foothills and Piedmont under mostly clear skies.
The heat and humidity will gradually increase through the midweek, however, Tuesday will remain fairly comfortable with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will comeback into the picture Wednesday. The best opportunity for wet weather will be over the Mountains, with scattered storms developing Wednesday afternoon.
As for the Charlotte area, it stands right now, there’s a 30% to 40% rain chance Thursday through Saturday as the storms drift off the Mountains and push into the Piedmont.
High temperatures will soar to upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and will remain in that above average range through the remainder of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
