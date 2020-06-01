1 dead in York County shooting; Teen suspect charged with murder, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A Rock Hill teen is charged with murder after a fatal shooting Monday in York County, deputies said.
Jaheim Je’Tereion Douglas, 18, turned himself in to deputies Monday afternoon. He had fled the scene of the shooting, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas was arrested and charged with murder in the 11 a.m. shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Wildcat Creek Road south of the Rock Hill city limits, Faris said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was shot after an argument with Douglas, Faris said.
Douglas then drove away from the scene and ditched the car he was driving, Faris said. Another person picked up Douglas and the men drove to Fort Mill, Faris said.
One of Douglas’ family members then drove Douglas to the sheriff’s office where Douglas turned himself in, Faris said.
Douglas faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, under South Carolina law.
Douglas is being held at the York County jail without bond.
Deputies later made a traffic stop on Cherry Road in Rock Hill to stop the car that Douglas had been riding in with the friend earlier, Faris said.
The person driving the car, identified as Quintonio Bernard Porter, tried to flee the traffic stop and rammed two police cars with his vehicle, Faris said. Deputies involved were not hurt, Faris said.
That traffic stop happened in front of a busy commercial strip south of Interstate 77 Exit 82, Faris said.
No one in the public was injured during the traffic stop or when the police cars were rammed, Faris said.
Porter, 27, was taken into custody and then moved to the York County jail where he is awaiting arrest warrants, Faris said.
The shooting is not believed to have any connection to protests in York County or anywhere else, Faris said.
There has been violence in Columbia and Charlotte and other cities after George Floyd was killed last week.