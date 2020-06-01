Community leaders hold politicians accountable

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte community leaders are speaking out about what changes have been made since the last time large protests happened in Charlotte.
Four years ago, people took to the streets to voice their frustrations over the police shooting and killing Keith Lamont Scott.
City leaders claim the reason for the disruption was people lacked affordable housing and economic mobility.
Corine Mack, President of the Char-Meck NAACP, said things were improving when it came to police relations but things changed after another officer-involved shooting that happened in 2019.
“I am thinking around the Danquirs Franklin murder we went backward,” Mack said. “I know my relationship with CMPD is totally eroded.”
Police received a call about a man with a gun at a Burger King on Beatties Ford Road.
Police arrived and saw 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin with a gun.
Officers said they ordered Franklin to drop the weapon, and when he didn’t, police fired and killed Franklin.
People in the community argue Franklin was dropping the weapon when shots were fired.
Community leaders pushed for CMPD to release the tape of the incident.
“We know that a 2 1/2 minute tape was submitted to the court,” Mack said. “But we found out the tape was more like 11 1/2 minutes - which means the police department edited the tape and submitted what they wanted to be submitted and that’s not how you build trust.”
While Mack said the police department needs to work on trust, another community leader believes the department can strengthen its policies.
SAFE Coalition member Robert Dawkins wants the department to make its policies that an officer must step in if he or she sees another officer using excessive force on a suspect.
Dawkins is looking for that type of change.
“Until you add stuff like duty to intervene, until you add holster monitoring, until you make the law to where we can get the video without having to jump through hoops and go to court," Dawkins said.
Other issues involved affordable housing and economic mobility.
Mack said city leaders promised four years ago to address those issues but they say it’s been slow going.
“We still don’t have a living wage in this city,” Mack said. “We still don’t have affordable housing at the numbers that we need.”
It is estimated that about 30,000 affordable housing units are needed.
City leaders said projects have been approved but it’s going to take some time.
Dawkins believes progress has been made but is concerned at what cost will it take for change to continue to happen.
“Should the public have to go the street always complaining and tear things up,” Dawkins said. “Before people say ok it’s a priority - that’s an issue.”
Community leaders said they will not give up and continue to hold elected leaders accountable.
