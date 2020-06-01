Awesome start to meteorological summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Meteorological summer begins today. June 1 through August 31 traditionally - based on climatology - brings the hottest weather over a three-month span. And while we are starting off cool and comfortable, and by the middle part of the week, it’ll feel like summer again.
As for the forecast, quite simply, if you like Sunday, you’ll love today.
We’ll enjoy wall to wall sunshine, cooler-than-average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. What’s not to like! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity all day long.
Tuesday will be another pleasant day. We'll start in the cool 50s - chilly 40s in the mountains - again with afternoon readings rebounding to the lower 80s. Still, the humidity level will be tolerable and rain chances will remain low. Soak it up, because it won’t last forever. In fact, it won’t even last through the week.
By Wednesday the heat and humidity will turn back on. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of the week, only backing down a little bit going into the weekend. We will also bring back the afternoon thunderstorm chance.
The best opportunity for wet weather will be over the mountains, with scattered storms developing Wednesday afternoon. As for the Charlotte area, it stands right now, there’s a 30% to 40% rain chance Thursday through Saturday as the storms drift off the mountains and push into the Piedmont.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
