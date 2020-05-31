Two shot in Rock Hill, police investigating

May 31, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man was found laying in the road after being shot in Rock Hill.

The incident was called in around 4:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue Extension.

Officers found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police were told a silver sedan left the area. They caught up with the car and found another 33-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rock Hill Police continue to investigate.

