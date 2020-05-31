Rowan County woman charged in Brunswick County for stealing from mother-in-law

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Rowan County has been charged in Brunswick County, NC, accused of stealing approximately $200,000 from her mother-in-law.
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested on May 22 and booked into the Brunswick County jail on three counts of the felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses and three counts of exploitation of an older adult. Fraley was released on $5000 bond.
Investigators with the State Bureau of Investigation say Fraley Fraley “made withdrawals from a Thrivent Financial account by forging the signature of Edith Fraley and did so while Edith Fraley lacked the capacity to consent to such withdrawals.”
Edith Fraley is now deceased. The withdrawals were allegedly made between 2014 and 2017.
Fraley and her husband Bill operate Chapman Custom Signs of Salisbury.
